BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 million.

Shares of BIOL stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 3,950,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,932,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIOL shares. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

