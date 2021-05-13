BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.80

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.33. BioLineRx shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 3,646,673 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLRX. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.36). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

