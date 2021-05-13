BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 8,513 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $543,760.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $585,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $676,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $75.60 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 621,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.