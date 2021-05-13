BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 8,513 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 7th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $543,760.00.
- On Friday, February 19th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $585,060.00.
- On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $676,320.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $75.60 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 621,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
