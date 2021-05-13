Biotron (BTRN) Hits One Day Volume of $562.00

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded up 73.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Biotron has a market capitalization of $64,158.50 and approximately $562.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Biotron has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Biotron coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00083425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.64 or 0.01079112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00111153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060824 BTC.

Biotron Coin Profile

Biotron (BTRN) is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . Biotron’s official website is biotron.io . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

Biotron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biotron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

