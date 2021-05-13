Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given New $4.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.25 to $4.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIREF. Raymond James upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 83,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $710.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

