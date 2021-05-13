Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

TSE:BDT traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.68. 214,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,937. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.42 million and a PE ratio of 12.15.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

