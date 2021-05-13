Bismuth Reaches One Day Volume of $33,716.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Bismuth has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $33,716.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,965,509 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

