BitcoinPoS Price Hits $3.06 on Top Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00006111 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $13.29 million and $22,137.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,555,699 coins and its circulating supply is 4,344,245 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars.

