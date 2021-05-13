BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. BIZZCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $133,189.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00088604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.59 or 0.01056675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00067075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00111535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060460 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZCOIN is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,672,219 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com . BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

