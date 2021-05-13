BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get BlackLine alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.32.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,929.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,633 shares of company stock valued at $14,663,602. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.