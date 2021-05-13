BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,327 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 567,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $303,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DSU opened at $10.89 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

