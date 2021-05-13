Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $104.68 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $104.68 million and $156,465.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00005537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00085482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.01 or 0.01037127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00066736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00110275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059315 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CRYPTO:BLCT) is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

