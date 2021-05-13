Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%.

NASDAQ BLBD traded up $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,218. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $727.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday.

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $232,869.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares in the company, valued at $11,419,927.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

