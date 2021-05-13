Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 982 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after buying an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.