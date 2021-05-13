Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Shares of APD stock opened at $293.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.