Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Avalara by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $122.31 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.53 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -191.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,519 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,666. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.