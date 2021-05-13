BMO Capital Markets Increases iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Price Target to $47.00

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the exchange traded fund’s stock.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $356.66 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $242.22 and a 52 week high of $392.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $135,000.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

