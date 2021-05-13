BMO Capital Markets Trims Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Target Price to $1.40

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC started coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

ESVIF stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

