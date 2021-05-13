Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,665.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock traded up $40.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,212.63. 3,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,419. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,386.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,180.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Research analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.