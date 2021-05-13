Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 13,048 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $87,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,371. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.