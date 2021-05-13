Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.21. 92,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,035. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

