Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $17.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

VGT traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $354.84. 4,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,125. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $238.58 and a one year high of $388.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

