Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases 1,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

