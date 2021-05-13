Bouygues (BOUYF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Bouygues to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bouygues alerts:

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Bouygues’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.