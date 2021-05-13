Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Boyd Group Services stock traded down $9.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.35. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average of $173.51. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $140.93 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

