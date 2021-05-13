Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$260.00 at National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$275.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$257.10.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$9.31 on Thursday, hitting C$209.83. 49,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,503. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$184.84 and a 12-month high of C$245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 80.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$225.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$220.86.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

