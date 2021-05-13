BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Mizuho

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMP. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

BPMP opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. Research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 169,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

