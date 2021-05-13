Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

BNR stock opened at €73.32 ($86.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €74.41 and its 200 day moving average is €66.84. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

