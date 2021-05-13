Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR stock opened at €73.32 ($86.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €74.41 and its 200 day moving average is €66.84. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.