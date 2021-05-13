Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.81

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $21.71. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 139,853 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgford Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $159.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bridgford Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

