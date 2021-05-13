Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Brighthouse Financial traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 956071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after acquiring an additional 50,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 26.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit