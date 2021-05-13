Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Brighthouse Financial traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 956071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after acquiring an additional 50,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 26.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

