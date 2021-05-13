BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.11 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.35. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,772 shares of company stock worth $2,800,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.