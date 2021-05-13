BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.25 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

