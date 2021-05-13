BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,165 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,013. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VRSN opened at $218.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.53. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $224.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

