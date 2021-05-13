BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.43 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,379 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

