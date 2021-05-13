BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,178 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $55.81 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

