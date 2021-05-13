British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas cut British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.29 on Monday. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

