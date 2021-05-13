Brixmor Property Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

