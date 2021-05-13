Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post $6.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $26.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.68 billion to $27.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $29.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $422.38 on Thursday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

