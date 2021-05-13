Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.583-5.684 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.89 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.17.

BR traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.97. The company had a trading volume of 354,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,773. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

