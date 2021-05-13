Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $52.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,897,000 after buying an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

