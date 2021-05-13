Brokerages Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.80. FOX posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. FOX has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FOX by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FOX by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FOX by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

