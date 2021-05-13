Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

GPK stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. 2,431,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 537,008 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 258,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 269,914 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.