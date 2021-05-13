Brokerages Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%.

HEXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.84. 3,899,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HEXO by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

