Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Post -$1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to post ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($5.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 307.9% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA opened at $18.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $230.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

