Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to announce $14.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.35 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $59.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.24 million to $62.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $61.94 million, with estimates ranging from $57.57 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%.

SCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $241.63 million, a P/E ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

