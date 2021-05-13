Brokerages Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Aramark reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

