Brokerages Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Billion

Brokerages predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce sales of $15.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.29 billion. HP reported sales of $12.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $63.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.43 billion to $65.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $62.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.27 billion to $64.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HP by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,816 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

