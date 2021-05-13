Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will report sales of $63.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.05 million and the highest is $65.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $56.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $254.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.30 million to $257.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $262.03 million, with estimates ranging from $257.20 million to $269.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 220,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,142. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $945.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.76%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

