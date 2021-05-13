Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) PT at $16.23

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,705. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.