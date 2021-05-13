Brokerages Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) PT at $30.33

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDNY. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,874,000.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit