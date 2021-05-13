Brokerages Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) PT at $30.33

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDNY. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,874,000.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

